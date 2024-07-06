Oregon players, coaches and fans woke up to devastating news Saturday morning in learning that former Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson had died in a car accident overnight in Maryland.

Jackson, 24, was one of three people who died in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said Jackson died at the scene. The other victims were Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, also former college football players who were teammates with Jackson at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr High School in Maryland.

Hazel was driving, and Jackson and Lytton were passengers, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a second vehicle traveling north attempted to change lanes “at a high rate of speed” when they struck the car driven by Hazel and a third vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the second or third vehicles.

Investigators say alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending “the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in his lone season at Oregon after transferring in from Alabama. He had 34 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 7 pass break-ups for the Ducks last fall.

Jackson was a fourth-round selection of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.

Reaction has poured in from Ducks coach Dan Lanning and former teammates ...

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)