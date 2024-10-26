Advertisement

in other news

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Roundtable: Illinois

DSA Roundtable: Illinois

The DSA RoundTable is back with our thoughts on the biggest questions of the week.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Today in the Roundup, thoughts on what it means to get a road shutout, looking ahead to Illinois and recruiting notes.

 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast

Flock Talk: The Podcast

Today on the podcast, former Oregon DT Jordon Scott joined us to talk about 'Tackling Life' and Oregon's season.

Video content
 • Scott Reed
Dan Lanning: "Our guys are locked in"

Dan Lanning: "Our guys are locked in"

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke with media for the last time ahead of Saturday's game with Illinois.

 • Scott Reed

in other news

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Roundtable: Illinois

DSA Roundtable: Illinois

The DSA RoundTable is back with our thoughts on the biggest questions of the week.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Today in the Roundup, thoughts on what it means to get a road shutout, looking ahead to Illinois and recruiting notes.

 • Scott Reed
Published Oct 26, 2024
Oregon players react to win over Illinois
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball

Following the Oregon win over Illinois, several players spoke with the media to discuss the win highlighted by Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Justius Lowe, Nikko Reed, Devon Jackson and Tysheem Johnson. Check out all the videos below:

Dillon Gabriel with a fun interaction between him and James Crepea led off the post game comments.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement