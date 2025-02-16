Oregon pulls away for dominant home win over Rutgers

Nate Bittle posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while TJ Bamba added 11 points and a game-high six assists. Oregon’s offense thrived from beyond the arc, connecting on 13 of 22 three-point attempts (59.1%) and outscoring the Scarlet Knights 37-24 in the second half.

EUGENE, Ore. — Jackson Shelstad scored 19 points to lead Oregon past Rutgers 75-57 on Saturday afternoon, securing a much-needed home victory for the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. The win improves Oregon to 18-8 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play, while Rutgers falls to 12-14 and 5-10.





Rutgers was led by Lathan Sommerville’s 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Dylan Harper contributed 13 points. The Scarlet Knights struggled from long range, making just 4-of-19 from three (21.1%) and shooting 37% in the second half.

Rutgers started strong, building a 21-14 lead midway through the first half after a three-pointer from Harper. The Scarlet Knights controlled the tempo early, finding success in the paint and taking advantage of Oregon’s early turnovers. However, the Ducks settled down and responded with a 19-8 run, highlighted by three-pointers from Keeshawn Barthelemy and Shelstad, to take a 38-33 advantage into halftime.

Oregon opened the second half with aggressive play, as Bittle and Shelstad combined for three straight baskets, pushing the margin to 46-39. Rutgers managed to stay within striking distance after a dunk by Sommerville and a three-pointer from Harper, cutting the deficit to 46-42 with just over 15 minutes remaining. However, the Ducks’ perimeter shooting proved to be the difference as Shelstad and Bittle knocked down back-to-back threes to spark a 10-2 run, giving Oregon a 56-44 lead at the 11:36 mark.

Rutgers attempted to fight back, but the Scarlet Knights struggled with consistency on the offensive end, missing key shots and turning the ball over at crucial moments. Oregon took full advantage, extending its lead to 15 points following a fast-break layup by Bamba. The Ducks’ defense tightened, forcing contested shots and limiting Rutgers’ second-chance opportunities. Oregon’s ability to control the glass was evident, as Bittle led the team with 10 rebounds, while Brandon Angel and Kwame Evans Jr. each added four.

With just over five minutes to play, Oregon led 69-50, its largest lead of the game. Rutgers failed to mount a comeback, missing five of its last six shots from the field. The Ducks closed the game with strong ball movement and efficient shooting, highlighted by a layup from Bamba with 39 seconds left to push the lead to 75-57.

The Ducks won the rebounding battle 33-27 and forced 13 turnovers while committing just nine. Oregon also outscored Rutgers 15-8 in fast-break points and had a 19-9 edge in bench scoring, with key contributions from Evans Jr. and Supreme Cook. The Ducks’ strong three-point shooting (59.1%) was a major factor, with seven of their 13 made threes coming in the second half.

Shelstad led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Bittle’s presence in the paint and on the boards proved vital, and Bamba’s all-around performance, including his game-high six assists, provided a steady presence in the backcourt.

The victory gives Oregon a boost in the Big Ten standings as the Ducks look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. They will now turn their attention to a road matchup against Iowa on Wednesday, a crucial test as they continue their push for postseason positioning.



