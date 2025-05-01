Thursday Roundup: This week at DSA

First off, I think the most important development we saw over the course of spring wasn’t just at quarterback or on the lines — it was cultural. There’s a visible standard being set right now, especially on the defensive side, where guys like Dillon Thieneman are growing into tone-setters. I keep going back to how confidently he handled himself both in coverage and as a communicator. He’s not just reacting anymore. He’s dictating.

I’ve spent a lot of time this past week reviewing Oregon’s spring game and the broader arc of spring camp, and a few thoughts keep circling in my head — not just about individual players or positional depth, but about identity. What kind of team is Oregon becoming? What kind of team does Dan Lanning want this to be?

I also think the Fighting Ducks vs. Combat Ducks scrimmage told us more than most spring games usually do, even if it wasn’t a perfect mirror of what we’ll see in the fall. The energy inside Autzen — the crowd, the atmosphere, the tailgates that looked more like September than April — reminded me that this program is operating on a completely different wavelength than most. Oregon isn’t just trying to win football games. It’s trying to build something permanent.

From a personnel standpoint, Dante Moore took a clear step forward. He wasn’t perfect, but he operated with far more confidence and intent. His connection with Kenyon Sadiq might end up being the single most valuable relationship on offense this fall. Sadiq just gets open — over the middle, down the seam, in broken plays — and Moore is learning to trust him. I think that’s going to pay dividends.

But it’s not just about Moore. I thought Auston Novosad showed legitimate command, too. Maybe not in a way that wins him the job, but in a way that tells me Oregon has real depth at the position. And behind them, Luke Moga may be raw, but his late-game touchdown strike to Dillon Gresham showed why the staff is so excited about his future.

I think the offensive line is still a work in progress. Blitz pickups were a problem, especially when the second unit was on the field. That’s to be expected in April, but if Oregon wants to hit the ground running in Big Ten play, it’ll need to get shored up. The good news? Alex Harkey looks like the kind of transfer who brings more than just reps — he brings intensity. His quote about Coach Terry "bringing the juice" wasn’t just lip service. It reflects a bigger theme: the line room is hungry.

On the other side of the trenches, the defensive line might be the most encouraging position group on the team. I’ve talked about this before, but the combination of raw talent and polish we’re starting to see from guys like Blake Purchase and A’Mauri Washington feels like the early stages of something special. Purchase’s scoop-and-score wasn’t just a highlight — it was a statement.

I also think there’s something important happening with this coaching staff. The voices feel aligned. The players are echoing their position coaches in interviews. When a defensive lineman talks about trusting his pass rush plan, or a receiver talks about spacing and timing, it tells me the teaching is getting through. That’s culture. That’s coaching. And that’s what gives me confidence going forward.

So, what are my football thoughts this week? I think Oregon has a chance to be a complete team. Not perfect. Not without flaws. But complete. I think this spring showed that the foundation laid over the last two seasons is beginning to harden. The voices are getting louder, the standards higher, and the internal competition sharper.

And most of all, I think this team — led by this staff — is ready for the moment that’s coming.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS THIS WEEK:

This week in Oregon recruiting has felt like a bit of a pressure chamber — the kind where timelines start to solidify, the real contenders separate from the noise, and subtle moves on the board reveal a much larger strategy unfolding underneath.

Let’s start with Jared Curtis. I think most people still believe Georgia leads — and I’m not going to argue that. But the fact that Will Stein is flying to Nashville for an in-home visit the day before Curtis makes his decision tells me Oregon isn’t conceding anything. This isn’t just about doing due diligence; it’s about taking your shot. And sometimes, when the margins are razor thin, that last conversation matters more than people realize. I still lean Georgia, but I think Oregon believes it’s very much in the fight. And if you're Oregon, that alone is progress when it comes to national quarterback recruiting.

Next up is Jackson Cantwell. I’ve said this before, but I think Oregon is in a much stronger position here than some realize. His official visit went well enough to warrant a follow-up from A’lique Terry on May 7 — and those follow-ups don’t happen unless there’s serious mutual interest. Cantwell's recruitment may take a while to play out, but Oregon has earned a seat at the table. Now it’s about reinforcing the vision and keeping the message consistent: development, culture, and long-term upside over flash.

I also think the staff’s travel schedule this week is telling. Now that spring camp is over, the full focus has shifted to making critical impressions — not just with the 2026 class, but with 2027 and even 2028 targets. The early groundwork being laid for players like Marcus Fakatou and others in the Polynesian pipeline matters. You don’t build that momentum in December. You build it in April and May, with consistent communication, strong positional fits, and alignment between the player’s background and your locker room culture.

There’s also the NIL elephant in the room — and while I won’t dive too far into specifics, I do think Oregon is walking that line well. They’re not leading with dollar signs. They’re leading with structure and support. And as we’ve seen with guys like Dakorien Moore and others, sometimes that’s enough to open the door, even against programs with deeper pockets. The key is what happens after the door opens.

One final note — I think the staff has done a great job of expanding their recruiting blueprint without abandoning the identity they’ve built. They’re going into Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, and the Southeast with confidence, not desperation. That’s what happens when you stack back-to-back elite classes and build internal trust. The targets feel more precise. The approach more intentional. And the long game more defined.

So yeah — my recruiting thoughts this week? I think Oregon is swinging big, swinging smart, and swinging with purpose. Not every battle will be won, but this staff isn’t blinking. And if you know what to look for, you can see the pieces moving exactly how they want them to.

THE WEEK IN LINKS:

Sting Factor: Kodi Greene flips to Washington

Flock Talk: If You Can Wait

NFL Draft: Former Five-Stars Selected on Day 2

Spring Game Live Thread (Rivals Forum)

Spring Game Recap: Fighting Ducks Outlast Combat Ducks 24-20

Spring Game Wrap: Coaches and Players Talk About Spring Growth

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Time Stands Still

Three Big Takeaways from Spring Game

Spring Game in Photos

2025 Fifth Quarter: Spring Game

DSA Inside Read: Recapping Spring Game Visitors

Brotherhood in Battle: Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, and Oregon’s Spring

Dan Lanning: A Great Day to Be a Duck

Five-Star Jackson Cantwell Recaps Visit to Oregon

Take Two: Most Important Visitor

From the Trenches to the Backfield: Oregon Offense Embraces a New Standard

Wednesday War Room: Wrapping Up Spring Camp



