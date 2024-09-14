Oregon pulls away in second half for 49-14 win

Despite playing this rivalry game in the early season, the intensity felt like a typical late-November clash. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning downplayed the need for extra motivation, stating pregame, “Our guys will be excited for this one regardless. Really, it’s the next game. Can we get better and improve?” The Ducks did exactly that, behind the steady leadership of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a balanced offensive attack.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 9 Oregon rebounded from a shaky start to the season with a commanding 49-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday, restoring confidence after two tougher-than-expected home games. The Ducks (3-0) entered the year with lofty expectations but fell from their No. 3 preseason ranking after narrowly escaping their first two matchups. Saturday’s performance, however, showed signs that Oregon is righting the ship in time to pursue its championship aspirations.





Meanwhile, Oregon State (2-1) faced a different kind of pressure. With conference realignment leaving them without a Power 5 home, the Beavers were eager to prove they still belonged on the national stage. Despite a valiant effort early, they couldn’t keep up with Oregon’s explosive offense and disciplined defense.

Oregon struck first after blocking a field goal attempt on Oregon State’s opening drive. The Ducks quickly drove 76 yards in eight plays, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Jordan James. The Beavers responded with a methodical drive of their own, tying the game at 7-7 on Anthony Hankerson’s 6-yard touchdown run.

From there, it was all Oregon. Gabriel ignited the offense with a 54-yard touchdown run on a speed option early in the second quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 15-7. He later connected with wide receiver Traeshon Holden for a 20-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 22-7 with 6:37 remaining in the first half.

Gabriel finished the day completing 20 of 24 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, adding 64 rushing yards and a score.

Oregon State’s ground game, which had been a strength in the first half, stalled after halftime. Despite rushing for 116 yards in the first two quarters, the Beavers couldn’t capitalize on their time of possession, controlling the ball for over 20 minutes in the first half but still trailing 22-14. Oregon’s defense tightened the screws after the break, holding Oregon State to just 15 rushing yards on eight attempts in the second half and completely stifling their offense. The Ducks outgained the Beavers 331-91 over the final two quarters, showcasing their dominance on both sides of the ball.

The second half belonged to Oregon. After an opening drive field goal extended the lead to 25-14, the Ducks forced two consecutive three-and-outs from Oregon State. Gabriel then orchestrated a 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 32-14 late in the third quarter.

Noah Whittington added a 27-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter, putting Oregon up 39-14. Gabriel sealed the game minutes later with a 65-yard touchdown pass to running back Jayden Limar, capping a dominant performance.

James led the Ducks’ rushing attack with 86 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Whittington added 64 yards and a score on seven carries. Tez Johnson was Gabriel’s top target, hauling in seven catches for 110 yards. Tight end Terrance Ferguson contributed with three catches for 45 yards.

Oregon’s defense, led by Bryce Boettcher with 10 tackles and two pass breakups, kept Oregon State in check after early struggles. Teitum Tuioti added seven tackles and two tackles for loss, while Derrick Harmon had four tackles and a quarterback hurry.

With their first road test behind them, the Ducks now look ahead to the rest of the season, hoping to build on the momentum from Saturday’s win.

NEXT UP: Oregon has a bye week next week before heading to UCLA for Oregon’s Big-1o Conference opener.



