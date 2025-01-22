Oregon pulls away late for 82-71 win over Washington

EUGENE, Ore. — T.J. Bamba poured in 21 points and Brandon Angel added 15 as Oregon overcame an early deficit to knock off Washington 82-71 on Saturday. The Ducks, now competing in the Big Ten, improved to 16-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Huskies dropped to 10-9 and 1-7.

Washington stormed out to a quick 10-2 lead less than four minutes into the contest, thanks to buckets from Great Osobor and Wilhelm Breidenbach. The Huskies ultimately built their advantage behind timely transition play and a 10-0 run. But Oregon clawed back, using a 9-0 spurt of its own and closing the first half ahead 34-32 on T.J. Bamba’s driving layup in the final seconds before intermission.

The second half showcased a series of momentum swings, with the lead changing hands 18 times. Early after the break, the teams traded three-pointers and short jumpers, and Washington briefly moved in front 58-55 at the 8:26 mark on Osobor’s free throws. That advantage dissolved less than 20 seconds later when Bamba buried a 3-pointer to forge the sixth tie of the afternoon.

Supreme Cook then bolstered the Ducks off the bench, hitting free throws and collecting inside points to keep Oregon in front. Nate Bittle, who finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, provided key second-chance opportunities that helped the Ducks generate a 42-38 scoring edge in the paint. By the time Cook’s hook shot made it 68-62 with just over four minutes remaining, Oregon was firmly in control. A final surge extended the lead to as many as 14—its largest of the game—before a late Washington 3-pointer set the final margin.

Osobor led the Huskies with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Zoom Diallo added 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Washington shot a solid 46.4% overall but struggled mightily from beyond the arc at 4 for 21 and was out-rebounded 37-24. The Ducks countered with a 50.8% shooting clip and 10 second-chance points, ultimately outscoring Washington 48-39 in the second half.

The back-and-forth battle featured eight ties and 18 lead changes, but Oregon’s depth and interior advantage proved decisive down the stretch. Bamba’s 8-for-14 effort from the floor led a group that shot 33.3% from long range and 77.8% at the free-throw line. Cook contributed 13 points, including seven made free throws, as the Ducks pulled away late to secure the victory.