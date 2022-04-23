In his first game in Autzen Stadium, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix gave Ducks fans a glimpse of what to expect from Kenny Dillingham’s explosive-looking offense during the spring game Saturday.

After he led his former school past Oregon, 27-21, in his college football debut back in 2019, Ducks fans now get to feel what it’s like to have Nix on their side.

For those who have followed the program since the Chip Kelly era began, many are used to a high-powered and explosive offense like years past. With former head coach Mario Cristobal at the helm the last four seasons, fans had adjusted to a more run-heavy style offense.

The murmurs surrounding the program this spring have noted that the flashy offense of past iterations might be back in 2022 and those murmurs were assured by players post-game Saturday.