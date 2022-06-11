LAS VEGAS — It has been a whirlwind of a week in a whirlwind of a spring for top-30 recruit Jaden Rashada. The four-star quarterback from California took three official visits in the span of seven days before making the trek to Las Vegas for the OT7 passing tournament where he is competing with Miami Immortals alongside current Oregon receiver commit Jurrion Dickey.

All the travel was necessary for Rashada as he is now just a week out from making his commitment decision. The Pittsburg, California standout signal caller is set to announce his college choice next Saturday, and he has been busy taking several visits throughout the year helping to give him a better idea of which school is the right fit.

Rashada's brother, Roman, recently committed to Ole Miss but that is just one of the schools still in the running. Texas A&M, LSU and Florida are the schools that hosted him on official visits within the last week, and Rashada says he could take another visit before making his decision.

While it would be easy to think that all the intel Rashada has been able to gather throughout the spring would make for an easy decision, he says that is simply not the case.

"It's a hard decision for sure, you know, pretty pretty, pretty tough decision," he said Friday at the end of his first day at the OT7 event Friday.

Rashada made the trek to Oregon earlier in the spring, and he has built a strong relationship with the Ducks throughout the process. Being a perennial winner has kept Oregon in the hunt with Rashada a week out from his decision.