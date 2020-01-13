Oregon QBs await their new boss, and an eight-month tryout
The imminent announcement of Oregon's new offensive coordinator reshuffles the deck on the team's quarterback competition.Their new boss will come in with his vision for the offense and the guy he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news