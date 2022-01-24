Oregon RB CJ Verdell will enter 2022 NFL Draft

Running back CJ Verdell is officially leaving Oregon and the college game for the NFL Draft. The junior announced his decision Monday to forgo his remaining eligibility with the Ducks in favor of entering his name into the 2022 NFL Draft after five seasons in Eugene.

"The memories and friendships that I have made over these last five years are ones that I will cherish and carry with me for the rest of my life. With all this being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Oregon," Verdell wrote in a social media post announcing his decision.

Verdell, a redshirt junior, would have had one season left to play with the Ducks had he decided to stay in college.

His career with the Ducks began in 2017, and by the next season his presence was being felt on the field. Verdell played in 13 games and made five starts as a redshirt freshman becoming the only Power Five player with 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving in 2018.

Injuries played a part in Verdell's Oregon career, and in the 2021 season he only played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished the year with 406 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.

His finishes his career with the Ducks after rushing for 2,929 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. Verdell also caught 58 passes for 610 yards receiving to go with three receiving touchdowns.

The Chula Vista, California native is currently sixth all-time on Oregon's rushing yards list and is seventh in career rushing scores.

Verdell's decision is just the latest one to impact the backfield at Oregon. Verdell's longtime Ducks running mate, Travis Dye, recently announced his decision to transfer to USC leaving Oregon with some uncertainty at the running back position.

The rest of Oregon's returning backfield consists of:

-Sean Dollars, who had gotten some action in 2019 and 2020, rushing 15 times for 128 yards, but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

-Byron Cardwell, who rushed 61 times for 420 yards and 3 TDs as a true freshman this fall.

-Seven McGee, who had 14 carries for 61 yards and 1 TD as a true freshman.

The Ducks hosted Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard on a visit over the weekend as the team looks at possible replacements for its departed stars. Broussard won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020.