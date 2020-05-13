Despite the worldwide sports shutdown, Oregon football recruiting is hot. The Duck Class of 2021 made a huge leap in the rankings on Tuesday as Rivals released its May update to the Rivals250. Five of seven Oregon commits made the prestigious list, with two of them vaulting up into the Rivals100. The Ducks scored on a national level in the newest rankings also, moving from the No. 23 class to the No. 16 class nationally despite having many slots remaining.



Oregon commits in the Rivals250 Name Position New Rank Old Rank Keith Brown

LB 47 45 Ty Thompson

QB 76 224 Kyron Ware-Hudson

WR 97 159 Bram Walden

OT 102 102 Seven McGee

RB/WR

139 133



Keith Brown stayed about the same in the latest ranking because he has not participated in our camps to get reevaluated since he impressed as one of the select juniors at the elite Rivals Five-star challenge in Atlanta last summer.

He dominated in his junior film against average competition and was able to maintain his high national rank as a result.



Ty Thompson was one of the most impressive quarterbacks at a LA Rivals camp loaded with QB's. Though it seems like a lifetime, it was a mere two months ago and the Rivals analysts remembered what they saw and vaulted the future Duck signal caller to an elite ranking level.



Like the guy listed above who will be throwing him the football in the future, Kyron Ware-Hudson was extremely impressive in Los Angeles at the Rivals camp. His physique, hands and technique were on display and he was clearly one of the best of a very large group of West Coast receivers who worked out that day.



The most recent Oregon commit stayed exactly the same in the national rankings just outside the Rivals100. His junior film was a display of excellent technique for a high school junior coupled with raw power.

