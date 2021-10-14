Oregon Recruiting Wrap: Back in Black
Anytime you play on national TV, it's an opportunity to showcase your program and seize control of the narrative. On Friday the Ducks host 1-4 Cal with the following recruits scheduled to be in att...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news