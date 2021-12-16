Oregon Recruiting Wrap: Ducks begin salvage of 2022 class with solid 7
In the midst of a coaching change Oregon welcomed seven new players into the flock on Wednesday, better than expected, since they'd spent the previous week without a head coach.Dan Lanning was hire...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news