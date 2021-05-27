Oregon recruiting wrap: In a numbers crunch, looking for Captain Crunch

They're the heartbeat of a defense, the foundation of the special teams, the leaders and play makers every team needs to play elite football.

At Oregon in the 2022 class Mario Cristobal and his staff are in a classic numbers crunch.

The class will be small, somewhere in the range of 14-18, depending on transfers, early entries and other attrition.

At the same time every player has just five official visits to use.

As a defensive coach you'd like a four-deep of linebackers, especially when you include the variants like edge rushers and hybrid safeties. With every opponent spreading the field there's a premium on guys who can play in space and plug gaps, strong, athletic, intense dudes with a bit of an attitude, some style and quickness.

The Ducks have some great candidates on their offer list, but getting them to Eugene and stretching out the scholarships is a monumental challenge.

In a year like this, adding the right blend of talent, motivation and work ethic is critical. Tight numbers mean that every decision has to count.



