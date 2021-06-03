Oregon Recruiting Wrap: In search of insane versatile athleticism
Exceptionally versatile and explosive athletes add a dimension to a football team that's irreplaceable.It's evident from the minute they first step on the practice field. They walk like they have s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news