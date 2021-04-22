Oregon Recruiting Wrap: It all starts up front
There's been a bit of a lull, a quack outage in the DSA "Casanova Center". The quiet period and spring practice have produced a dearth of juicy recruiting news and momentous announcements, but ther...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news