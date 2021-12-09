Oregon Recruiting Wrap: Locked in and loaded, waiting for a whistle-blower
On Wednesday afternoon Duck fans finally got some good news, just not the good news they were waiting for.Several players from the 2022 class took to Social Media to declare they are still committe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news