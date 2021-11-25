Oregon Recruiting Wrap: Moves, countermoves and amazing athletic feats

It's just three weeks until Early Signing Day, and already there are 13 FBS programs looking for a new head coach. That creates a lot of movement and maneuvering on the recruiting trail. The Gators fired Dan Mullen after a weekend loss to Missouri in overtime, despite a .694 record since taking over from Jim McEIwain. That led to the decommitment of speedy slot receiver Isaiah Bond, who quickly picked up an Oregon offer.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBPcmVnb24hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hfQ2hhbmNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9D aGFuY2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3JlZ29u Zm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG9yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0Rhdmlz MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0RhdmlzMjI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCbWFjXz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbWFjXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NYW5zZWxsMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYW5zZWxs MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNGZYZTE2Rk1MYiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRmWGUxNkZNTGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgaXNhaWFo IOKAnDAwN+KAnSBib25kIDTirZDvuI8gKEBpc2FpYWhib25kXykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pc2FpYWhib25kXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2 MzM1MTc0OTcyMTM5NTIwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Alabama's making a strong pitch for the Buford, Georgia product, who has serious track speed, turning in a 10.48 100 and a 21.05 200 this spring. That's "faster than DeAnthony Thomas" fast. He's getting strong interest from SEC schools, but if anyone can convince him to give Oregon a serious look, it's Bryan McClendon. The Ducks have openings at wide receiver after losing two commitments and having Mycah Pittman enter the transfer portal.

At LSU, Ed Orgeron is out at the end of the year just two seasons removed from winning a national championship. That has 2021 commit Eli Ricks reconsidering his future. He's entered the transfer portal,



Ricks is the number one cover corner in the portal. The Ducks haven't made many dives into that pool but this IMG alum could be a potential difference maker in a secondary that lost four to the NFL draft after last season and has struggled at times this year after a nasty rash of injuries. The Ducks at least have to make a pitch, though Ohio State, Alabama and USC will all compete for him. Mike Farrell of Rivals says he's a cinch for tOSU. Another top cornerback prospect is Domani Jackson, recently decommitted from USC after all the upheaval there. The Trojans are intent on landing a big name at coach, but one by one the top candidates are electing to stay put, leveraging the overtures into lucrative long-term contracts at their current schools. Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati. Mel Tucker just signed a 10-year, $95-million deal to remain at Michigan State. Dave Aranda's heavily sought after by a number of programs, but he just told Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt, "I love it here and this is where I want to be." Louisiana coach Billy Napier is the top choice to land at either LSU or with the Gators. Openings at LSU, Florida, and USC leave Washington further down the pecking order for potential new coaches. Brian Harsin told them he wants to remain at Auburn. Matt Campbell's style and values are perfect for his current job at Iowa State. Every move, countermove and maneuver brings schools closer to not only signing day but brings fresh urgency to the need to lock up Mario Cristobal with a longer term, market-rate deal. His current deal pays him $4.75 million a year and runs through 2027 after an automatic extension for reaching nine wins.

Another big transfer portal prize is Houston, Texas cornerback Marcus Banks, who left Alabama this November.

With SC struggling to find a coach with a sledgehammer big enough to start their extreme makeover, 4-star Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown is back on the market. He's a high school teammate of Ducks Jackson Powers-Johnson and Harrison Taggart, the Utah state record holder for passing.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgVVNDIGZvciBldmVyeXRoaW5nLiBObyBsb3N0IGxv dmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aTHd2YUg1aVNjIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWkx3dmFINWlTYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbiBCcm93 biAoQGRicm93bnFiMzMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZGJyb3ducWIzMy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MzY2NzQ3OTQ5MDY3NDY5MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Winning the recruiting war is not just the rankings and measurements, but how a player continues to develop after he commits. Check out Oregon linebacker commit TJ Dudley, just completing his senior year.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbWEgZ2V0IGRvd24gb24g4oCYZW0gYnJvYWQgZGF5IGZvciBkaXNy ZXNwZWN0aW5nIG91cnMg8J+nm/Cfj77igI3imYLvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pKdU1vQnRuODkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96SnVNb0J0 bjg5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJVTEwgKEBIb2xseXdvb2RIdHUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9sbHl3b29kSHR1L3N0YXR1cy8x NDYzMjMxNzUzNjE5OTc2MTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dudley has gone well over 100 tackles in each of his three seasons starting at Montgomery Catholic, and his physical development is eye-popping. He already looks like a college linebacker.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05l d1Byb2ZpbGVQaWM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNOZXdQcm9maWxlUGljPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXYw RlB4SDZTOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1V2MEZQeEg2Uzk8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQlVMTCAoQEhvbGx5d29vZEh0dSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2xseXdvb2RIdHUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDY2OTE3NTE5MjY4 NDEzNDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Also a basketball player, the 6-3, 222 linebacker has exceptional athletic ability. He's number six in the clip below, doing a back flip in pads. He committed back in June, saying the Ducks were his favorite team growing up. De'Anthony Thomas, he says, is the reason he wears number six.