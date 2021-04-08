DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon recruiting wrap: pursuing the best in Arizona, Nevada, Maryland

Arizona defensive end Anthony Lucas, a 6-5, 285-pound edge rusher and elite run defender from Chapparal High School, released his top ten Wednesday, a list that included the Ducks.

Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. It was really hard to part ways with a lot of you, I really appreciate your time and the opportunity. My family and I have decided to focus on the following schools @ChapfootballAZ @CoachZoo90 @lazdogdezigns pic.twitter.com/3JPqbDoU28 — Anthonylucas2022 (@Anthonylucas201) April 7, 2021

With Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming for the Heisman Trophy and then the NFL draft, Tim DeRuyter and his staff covet long, versatile, athletic players, and Lucas shows desire and strong hands in his highlight film. His offers include Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Florida State, USC and Notre Dame among 21 schools. Four-star safety Zion Branch of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, 6-3, 196, plans to visit the Ducks in June.

Branch has good size at 6-3, 196, the length the Ducks are looking for at safety. As his profile notes, he's rated the #46 player in the country and #5 at his position. He's a smart and instinctive player with the ability to close quickly and separate receivers from the ball, something the Ducks need after losing Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze and Nick Pickett after last season.

Also among his strengths are athletic ability and explosiveness: Branch competed in track for Gorman as a sophomore in 2020, turning in a 46' 10" triple jump, 22.85 in the 200 meters, and 15.46 in the 110 meter high hurdles.

Fast-rising Rivals 4-star linebacker Anto Saka has a love of both sacks and symmetry. On April 1st he announced he will release a top 12 on his birthday, April 12.