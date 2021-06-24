Oregon Recruiting Wrap: Speed never goes out of style
As of 2:00 a.m. this morning Oregon has slipped to number 27 in the 2022 Rivals Team Rankings, just behind reluctant recruiter Chip Kelly at UCLA.It's time for fast action and a jolt of momentumIsa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news