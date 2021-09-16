Oregon Recruiting Wrap: What else you got for me?
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee is nearing completion on a proposal to expand 2022 football classes to 32, adding up to 7 additional slots for teams that have lost 7 or more players to the tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news