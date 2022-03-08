If there’s one thing Rodrick Pleasant knows about his future it is that he wants to compete in two sports in college. The Serra High School (Gardena, California) prospect is a star both on the football field and on the track. His 100-meter time of 10.32 set a sophomore record in his home state last year while he has also grabbed the attention of college football programs with his ability to play on both sides of the ball.

Likely to end up as a defensive back at the next level, his ability to post strong times on the track has him thinking about both sports when considering his college options.

Pleasant has been able to take several visits already in the process, and one of the big trips took place in January when the 5-foot-11 speedster was able to make it out to Oregon to meet with the Ducks’ new staff and see the program up close.

Oregon is one school that could afford Pleasant an opportunity to continue pursuing both of his passions, and it is certainly not lost on him when evaluating the Ducks.

For now, Pleasant continues to get a handle on all the schools in the picture with so much more movement this offseason.

“I’m just taking it in,” he said. “Especially with all the coaching changes and everything else. The recruiting process is crazy, but I am blessed to be in the situation that I am in.”

Pleasant previously released a list of his top 13 schools that included Oregon as well as USC, UCLA, Cal, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Penn State, Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss and Boston College.

Those schools have remained consistent in their approach to recruiting Pleasant so far, and he says that Oregon is among the programs continuing to make him feel like a priority at this stage.