Oregon rolls past Stephen F. Austin to get back into win column 79-61

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks continued their strong start to the season, improving to 10-1 with a commanding 79-61 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon’s depth and defensive intensity proved too much for the Lumberjacks, as the Ducks forced 22 turnovers and converted those into 26 points.





Sophomore forward Brandon Angel led the way for the Ducks with 15 points, six rebounds, and a key three-pointer early in the second half that halted a brief Stephen F. Austin run. Freshman Jadrien Tracey was a standout off the bench, contributing 14 points and seven rebounds, including a flurry of baskets that helped Oregon seal the game in the second half. The Ducks’ bench outscored the Lumberjacks’ reserves 44-13, showcasing Oregon’s depth as a pivotal advantage.

The Ducks set the tone early, jumping out to a 37-23 lead at halftime. Sophomore Nate Bittle was a force on both ends, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, and three blocks. His two early three-pointers helped Oregon establish an offensive rhythm while his defense in the paint frustrated the Lumberjacks’ interior scorers. Oregon shot 51% from the field and knocked down 7-of-19 shots from beyond the arc.

Stephen F. Austin (5-6) relied on senior Matt Hayman, who led all scorers with 17 points. Hayman provided a spark for the Lumberjacks in the second half with a pair of tough baskets that cut into Oregon’s lead, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a dismal 3-for-20 shooting performance from three-point range. Keon Thompson added 11 points and six rebounds, while Chrishawn Christmas pulled down a team-high seven boards.

Despite the convincing win, Oregon fans held their breath midway through the second half when freshman forward Kwame Evans Jr. went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The sophomore was hurt while fighting for a rebound and had to be helped off the court. Evans had been a key contributor before the injury, finishing with eight points, five rebounds, and a second-chance basket that ignited a scoring surge.

After the game, Altman provided an update on Evans’ condition. “I think he’s going to be okay,” Altman said. “I talked to Clay [team trainer] and to Kwame. He just banged it really hard, but structurally and everything, it’s going to be okay. Just think it’s going to be really sore. We’ll know more in the next day or two, but I’m optimistic.”

The Ducks’ dominance extended to nearly every statistical category. Oregon outscored Stephen F. Austin 19-11 in second-chance points and tallied 14 fast-break points compared to the Lumberjacks’ nine. Their defensive pressure was particularly evident in the first half, where they held Stephen F. Austin to just 23 points on 36% shooting.

The win is another step forward for the Ducks as they prepare for the heart of their non-conference schedule. Oregon’s 10-1 record reflects a mix of dominant performances and close wins, including a statement victory over then-No. 9 Alabama earlier this season. With conference play on the horizon, Altman emphasized the importance of continued growth.

The Ducks will return to action Saturday at Stanford.