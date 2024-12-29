Oregon rolls past Weber State 89-49

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks showcased their offensive firepower on Saturday night, cruising to an 89-49 victory over the Weber State Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena. Fueled by balanced scoring and sharp shooting, the Ducks overwhelmed the visitors from start to finish.

First-Half Blitz

Oregon (12-1) wasted no time asserting their dominance, opening the game with a relentless offensive attack that resulted in a commanding 40-23 lead at halftime. The Ducks shot 55% from the field in the first half, with guard Jackson Shelstad leading the charge. Shelstad scored 10 of his game-high 16 points before the break, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Weber State (6-8) struggled to keep pace, managing just 33.3% shooting in the first half, including a dismal 1-for-9 from three-point range. Blaise Threatt provided a spark for the Wildcats, scoring 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, but his efforts were not enough to close the gap.

Oregon's Balanced Attack

The Ducks' offensive depth proved too much for Weber State. Four players scored in double figures, with Brandon Angel (14 points, 7 rebounds) and Jadrian Tracey (14 points, 4-for-5 from three) joining Shelstad as key contributors. TJ Bamba added 10 points and a team-high 7 rebounds, providing a strong presence in the paint.

Oregon's bench also made a significant impact, outscoring Weber State's reserves 29-13. Key reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy chipped in 7 points and a game-high 3 assists in just 21 minutes of play.

Weber State's Struggles

The Wildcats found little success offensively, connecting on just 13.6% of their three-point attempts (3-for-22) and committing 18 turnovers, which Oregon converted into 27 points. Nigel Burris contributed 6 points and 4 rebounds, while Alex Tew added 3 assists, but the team’s lack of efficiency and cohesion hindered their chances of staying competitive.

Defensively, Weber State had no answer for Oregon’s fast-paced transition game, which resulted in 25 fast-break points for the Ducks. The Wildcats also struggled on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 40-28.

Second-Half Surge

Oregon turned up the intensity in the second half, outscoring Weber State 49-26. The Ducks shot 57.1% in the final 20 minutes, including 50% from beyond the arc. Their largest lead of the game, 41 points, came with just under two minutes remaining after a three-pointer by Tracey sealed the blowout.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



Efficiency Wins: Oregon shot an impressive 55% from the field and 82.4% from the free-throw line, while holding Weber State to just 33% shooting overall.



Depth on Display: The Ducks’ bench outperformed Weber State’s reserves, providing a significant edge in scoring and energy.



Turnovers Prove Costly: Oregon’s ability to capitalize on Weber State’s 18 turnovers was a decisive factor, leading to 27 points off turnovers.

NEXT UP



Oregon looks to maintain their momentum as they return to Big Ten Conference play with a game against Illinois at Matthew Knoght Arena Thursday at 7:00pm





