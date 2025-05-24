Oregon Routs Liberty, Punches Ticket to Women’s College World Series

Oregon erupted for seven runs in the seventh inning to cap a 13-1 rout of Liberty on Saturday, sweeping the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional and securing the program’s seventh Women’s College World Series berth. Behind a dominant complete game from pitcher Stevie Hansen Grein and a relentless offensive attack, the Ducks made a resounding statement on their return to college softball’s biggest stage.

EUGENE, Or. — For the first time since 2018 — and the first time under head coach Melyssa Lombardi — the Oregon Ducks are heading back to Oklahoma City.

Dominant From the Circle

Grein (29-2) was nothing short of exceptional. The junior right-hander scattered three hits and allowed just one run — a solo homer by Liberty’s Sydney Woodard in the first — while striking out 10 over seven innings. She didn’t walk a batter and needed just 98 pitches to put away the Flames.

After Woodard’s early blast gave Liberty a 1-0 lead, Grein slammed the door shut. The Flames didn’t advance a runner past first base the rest of the afternoon, going 0-for-7 with two outs and 0-for-5 with runners on.

Sinicki, Cox Power Offensive Onslaught

The Ducks (53-8) wasted little time answering. In the top of the second, shortstop Paige Sinicki drilled a solo home run to right center to tie the game. Later that inning, Kai Luschar’s infield single gave Oregon a 2-1 lead — a lead the Ducks would not relinquish.

Sinicki finished the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs and came up just a double short of the cycle, capping her afternoon with a three-run triple in the seventh that broke the game wide open. She’s now hitting .381 on the season.

Oregon added another run in the fourth on a double by Kailey Flannery, then blew it open with three in the fifth. Catcher Emma Cox delivered the crushing blow — a towering three-run homer down the left-field line — that stretched the lead to 6-1 and knocked out Liberty reliever Emily Escobar.

Cox, who also drew a walk and caught a flawless game behind the plate, now has six home runs on the season.

A Seventh-Inning Avalanche

Up 6-1 entering the final frame, Oregon unloaded on Liberty pitching with seven runs on five hits and a walk. The Ducks batted around, showcasing their trademark balance and patience.

Kaylynn Jones, who went 4-for-4 and raised her average to .353, started the rally with an RBI single through the left side. Luschar drove in another with her second RBI single of the day, and younger sister Kedre Luschar followed with a two-run single to center — extending the lead to 11-1. Sinicki's three-run triple punctuated the outburst.

In all, Oregon had 14 hits from seven different players. The Ducks were lethal with runners on (.435), runners in scoring position (.438), and especially with two outs — going 6-for-11 and driving in seven runs in those situations.

Flawless in the Field

Oregon played error-free defense, got 10 strikeouts from Grein, and allowed just three Liberty baserunners all game. The Flames (50-15) never threatened after the first inning, finishing 0-for-7 with two outs and leaving just two runners on base.

Liberty used four pitchers, none able to slow Oregon’s offensive rhythm. Starter Kaylan Yoder (9-6) was tagged for two runs in 1.2 innings, while Escobar, Paige Bachman, and Danner Allen were each charged with multiple earned runs as the game spiraled away.

A Milestone for Lombardi

For Lombardi, now in her seventh season at the helm, the win marks a personal and program milestone. After inheriting a program in transition, she has now guided the Ducks back to the Women’s College World Series — a return to the sport’s elite tier.

The Ducks will now head to Oklahoma City with momentum, depth, and a belief that this year’s team can do more than just show up — they can compete for a national title.