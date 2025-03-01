Oregon routs USC 82-61

Keeshawn Barthelemy led the Ducks (21-8, 10-8 Big Ten) with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers, while freshman Jackson Shelstad added 19 points and four assists. Oregon shot 47.8% from the field and connected on 10 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc, gradually taking control after a back-and-forth first half.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon pulled away in the second half to secure an 82-61 victory over USC on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, using a balanced offensive attack and strong defensive performance to remain in the upper tier of the standings.

USC (14-15, 6-12) was paced by Rashaun Agee, who delivered a dominant individual performance with 29 points and 14 rebounds, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a poor shooting night from the rest of the Trojans. USC managed just 34.4% shooting from the field, including a dismal 5-for-22 from 3-point range, and struggled to generate consistent offense beyond Agee’s efforts.

The Trojans jumped out to an early lead behind Agee’s aggressive play inside, building a 15-4 advantage within the first four minutes. But Oregon responded with a 16-0 run fueled by Barthelemy and Shelstad, flipping the game’s momentum. A late surge before halftime pushed the Ducks to a 39-34 lead at the break.

Oregon’s defense clamped down in the second half, holding USC to just 23.3% shooting in the final 20 minutes. The Ducks extended their lead behind an improved perimeter attack, with Shelstad and Barthelemy continuing to find success from deep. Nate Bittle added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Kwame Evans Jr. provided an interior presence with eight points and six rebounds.

USC’s freshman guard Wesley Yates III, who entered the game averaging 13.9 points per contest, was held to just 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting. The Trojans’ backcourt struggled to find any rhythm, as Desmond Claude and Chibuzo Agbo combined for just 14 points on 4-of-19 shooting.

Oregon’s lead swelled to 25 points in the final two minutes, capped by a 3-pointer from Mookie Cook. The Ducks dominated the transition game, outscoring USC 16-8 in fast-break points, and converted 19 points off the Trojans’ 16 turnovers.

Despite Agee’s standout night, USC could not overcome its offensive inefficiencies and lack of secondary scoring. The Ducks matched the Trojans on the glass with 38 rebounds apiece but won key battles in second-chance points (13-13) and bench scoring (19-4).

Oregon will continue Big Ten play Tuesday hosting Indiana before a road trip to Washington.



