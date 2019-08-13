

Oregon has a rich tradition at running back with numerous Ducks continuing their college careers into the NFL. Last season the learning curve was steep for running backs Coach Jim Mastro’s group, with freshmen handling most of the duty after edging out senior Tony Brooks-James for the snaps. Now that core group has a year of Pac-12 football under their belts and heading into 2019 looks deep with returning starters CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. During the Ducks’ 13-game Redbox Bowl winning run, the duo combined for 81% of Oregon’s running back snaps, and with a year of experience and work in the weight room, are in position for big things this season. Their skill with the ball in their hands is not in question, as Verdell and Dye both have shown the ability to make guys miss along with the power to break a tackle if necessary. To take the next step forward the unit must improve in all the other things, areas where the coaches are seeing improvement.



CJ Verdell had about half the total team RB snaps in 2018 and looks very strong so far in fall (A.J. Jacobson)

“Those guys have really homed in on technique, on fundamentals, on eye discipline which is such a huge part,” said head coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday following the first fall scrimmage. “They catch the ball a heck of a lot better out of the backfield, they make people miss.” Cristobal has seen an improvement in the group’s pass blocking too. “They are so much better in protection and they have got to keep improving on that,” said Cristobal. Their position coach agreed with the need for improvement. “Protecting the quarterback, just OK which is natural this time of camp,” said Mastro. “Those freshmen are now sophomores. They have to act like it. A year ago, like all freshmen do, they struggled with protections. That can’t happen this year.” The players recognize it too. “My brothers told me back when I was in high school if you can’t block you can’t play,” said Dye. “I’ve trained that in my mind again and again. “It’s all about going up there and not being scared and not having any fear in your heart. He may be bigger, he may be faster or stronger, but that doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m not going to let you touch Justin and that is the end of it.” Of course, the unit is not just Verdell and Dye. The Ducks have six scholarship running backs in fall camp, with sophomores Darrian Felix and Cyrus Habibi-Likio and true freshmen Sean Dollars and Jayvaun Wilson rounding out the group. Last season Habibi-Likio was used as a red zone running back, with 27 total snaps on the year. But when they put him in the game they used him, with 17 carries for seven touchdowns on the year. This year he could be used in more places. “He has taken his game to a new level,” said Mastro. “He has gotten faster. Typical freshman to sophomore year. He has taken his game to where he can be an every down back for us.”



Mastro has his eye on Travis Dye and a group of at least four game ready backs (A.J. Jacobson)