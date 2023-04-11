New Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein knows how productive his predecessor was. He made a point to acknowledge that.

But he also made clear that he's not here to compare himself to Kenny Dillingham at every turn -- he's here to do the job he knows he's qualified to do.

Stein made that distinction subtly Saturday after practice when asked about a comment wide receiver Troy Franklin had made in an interview about his approach being more business-like and less high-energy than Dillingham was during practices.

"I'm me. I'm Will Stein. I've been the same dude, I hope, for a long time. Treat people the right way, coach this game hard, aggressive, passionate, and just I love being around these guys," he said in his first interview of the spring.

Oregon fans are no doubt eager to learn more about exactly who Stein is as an offensive play-caller, as he comes in with limited coordinator experience after serving as the co-OC/QBs coach at UTSA last season and the passing game coordinator/WRs coach there the prior two years.

It's not hard to see why Stein's name caught the attention of Ducks coach Dan Lanning this offseason, after Dillingham left for the head coaching job at Arizona State.

While Oregon ranked 6th nationally last season in total offense at 500.5 yards per game and tied 9th in scoring (38.8 points per game), UTSA ranked 12th at 476.0 YPG and 14th at 36.8 PPG. Stein is a rising up-and-comer in the sport who was going to get a bigger stage at some point if it wasn't the Ducks.