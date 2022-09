Oregon's Brandon Dorlus was honored as the co-Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Dorlus racked up a career-high 7 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack, in the Ducks' 41-20 dismantling of then-No. 12 BYU.

Dorlus shares the weekly honor with Arizona's Hunter Echols.

It was Dorlus' 13th career game with multiple tackles for loss and his first time receiving the weekly Pac-12 honor.