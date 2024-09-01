PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon's Brandon Johnson Reflects on Defensive Performance

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — After securing a win in Oregon's season opener, defensive back Brandon Johnson offered a balanced perspective on his performance and the team's overall defensive effort.

"Obviously, you've got to get the win," Johnson said when asked to evaluate the game. "There were some highs, there were some lows, there was good and bad."

Johnson emphasized the importance of learning from both the successes and mistakes made on the field. "As Coach was talking about, some moments to learn from. Just go to the doctor, get back to work. That's it," he added, referencing the team's focus on improvement.

One of the highlights of Johnson's game was an interception, a play that garnered attention in the locker room. "One of my teammates just showed me in the locker room," Johnson said when asked about his initial reaction to the replay. "Just doing my job, you know, do your job, the players come to you."

Johnson welcomed the early challenges from the opposing offense. "They tested you a couple times, do you kind of like that challenge when they kind of attack you early and you're able to respond, obviously?" he was asked. Johnson responded confidently, "Yeah, I expect it, and I like it. It helps me get into my rhythm."

As a new addition to the team, Johnson acknowledged the pressure to make an impact. "When you're new to a team and you've played football, you've got a bit of a reputation. Are you trying to show, hey, yeah, I'm here to help this team?" he was asked. Johnson replied, "Always, but I'm never trying to be a superhero, you know, just doing my job. And then if the plays come to me, make the plays that come to me."

Reflecting on the defense's overall performance, Johnson recognized areas for improvement. "Like I said, you know, there was some good, there was some bad. I think we can get better always," he remarked.

Johnson also highlighted the importance of communication within the secondary. "I'll say our communication, that's something we can always improve on because it's going to make us better as a defense overall," he noted when discussing what the team needs to work on before their upcoming game against Boise State.

With limited film available before the season opener, Johnson acknowledged the challenge but expressed optimism about the preparation ahead. "Always, the more film, the better," he said, emphasizing the value of game footage in honing the defense's performance.

As the Ducks move forward, Johnson remains focused on contributing to the team's success, one play at a time. "Yeah, I try to have awareness as I'm playing the game," he said. "I think we played pretty good as a unit."

