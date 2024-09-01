"Obviously, you've got to get the win," Johnson said when asked to evaluate the game. "There were some highs, there were some lows, there was good and bad."

Johnson emphasized the importance of learning from both the successes and mistakes made on the field. "As Coach was talking about, some moments to learn from. Just go to the doctor, get back to work. That's it," he added, referencing the team's focus on improvement.

One of the highlights of Johnson's game was an interception, a play that garnered attention in the locker room. "One of my teammates just showed me in the locker room," Johnson said when asked about his initial reaction to the replay. "Just doing my job, you know, do your job, the players come to you."

Johnson welcomed the early challenges from the opposing offense. "They tested you a couple times, do you kind of like that challenge when they kind of attack you early and you're able to respond, obviously?" he was asked. Johnson responded confidently, "Yeah, I expect it, and I like it. It helps me get into my rhythm."

As a new addition to the team, Johnson acknowledged the pressure to make an impact. "When you're new to a team and you've played football, you've got a bit of a reputation. Are you trying to show, hey, yeah, I'm here to help this team?" he was asked. Johnson replied, "Always, but I'm never trying to be a superhero, you know, just doing my job. And then if the plays come to me, make the plays that come to me."

Reflecting on the defense's overall performance, Johnson recognized areas for improvement. "Like I said, you know, there was some good, there was some bad. I think we can get better always," he remarked.

Johnson also highlighted the importance of communication within the secondary. "I'll say our communication, that's something we can always improve on because it's going to make us better as a defense overall," he noted when discussing what the team needs to work on before their upcoming game against Boise State.

With limited film available before the season opener, Johnson acknowledged the challenge but expressed optimism about the preparation ahead. "Always, the more film, the better," he said, emphasizing the value of game footage in honing the defense's performance.

As the Ducks move forward, Johnson remains focused on contributing to the team's success, one play at a time. "Yeah, I try to have awareness as I'm playing the game," he said. "I think we played pretty good as a unit."