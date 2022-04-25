Oregon's coordinators talk spring game performance, what it reflects
As the 15th and final spring football practice came to a close Monday, offensive and defensive coordinators Kenny Dillingham and Tosh Lupoi reflected on Oregon's spring game over the weekend and wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news