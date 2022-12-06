In Dan Lanning 's early tenure in Eugene, he has not been afraid to hire the "young" coach that has a proven track record in FBS, even if it is a small track record at the Group of Five level. However, Stein's hire goes much deeper than just what he can bring to the field offensively for five-star quarterback Dante Moore and the other weapons in Eugene.

Stein, 33, served just one season as co-offensive coordinator at UTSA where he helped lead the Roadrunners to an 11-2 record and a Conference-USA Championship behind a ninth ranked offense in all of FBS.

Oregon announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Will Stein on Monday, who will replace Kenny Dillingham after his move to Arizona State .

I've written a few times about the potential that Oregon has in the class of 2024 to make a big splash in the state of Texas given the early momentum that the Ducks have generated with some of the state's top talent as well as the amount of visitors that they have been able to host in the class early on.

However, hiring an offensive coordinator that not only comes from a Texas FBS program, but one that has deep ties to the Central Texas area and around the state, helps further Oregon's clear early agenda to attack the Lone Star State in the class of 2024 and beyond.

The recipe has come together perfectly early on for Dan Lanning in his approach to recruiting Texas: buzz has been generated, visitors are coming to campus, top schools list feature Oregon at the top or very close to it. Now, execution comes into play. Hiring a recruiter and a personality like Stein will only help further the final step to that plan.

From junior prospects that I've spoken with in recent months, the Ducks have made a big impact with multiple top recruits including Colin Simmons, Micah Hudson, Ka'Davion Dotson, Justin Williams, Frankie Arthur, Corian Gipson and Jelani Watkins, just to name a few.

How many of those can the Ducks close on? Only time will tell, but the foundation is laid for the Quack Attack in 2024 and beyond.

