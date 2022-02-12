Oregon's NCAA tournament resume takes a hit with stunning loss to Cal

With 10 wins in the span of 11 games, Oregon put itself in prime position for an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament.

With a stunning upset loss at home to Cal on Saturday, the Ducks may have suddenly complicated that postseason picture.

The Golden Bears entered the day 147th in the NET rankings and near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings, but none of that mattered as the visitors reeled off 24 straight points in the first half and eventually closed out a 78-64 win over Oregon inside Matthew Knight Arena.

It was Cal's first win at Oregon since 2014 and a bad time for the Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) to slip up after such an encouraging stretch of success.

"Just got to talk to them about Monday. We've got to put this one behind us. I'd like to harp on it a little bit and try to get some things [addressed], but we can't. We've got to come back tomorrow and get ready. There's nothing else we can do. It's a bad loss, we do have opportunities -- I told them that, to try to get them to put this one behind us," coach Dana Altman said afterward. "We've got opportunities. Washington State's ahead of us in the NET, UCLA, USC, Arizona. We've got opportunities, but we're going to have to play a heckuva lot better, a heckuva lot more together and move that ball a lot better than we did tonight."

Cal (11-15, 4-11) shot 52 percent from the field overall and 83.3 percent (20 of 24) from the foul line to make sure that comfortable early lead never got tight again. Veteran guard Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting (13 of 15 from the foul line) to lead the way.

Just as important, Cal held the Ducks to 37.9-percent shooting, just 5 of 27 from 3-point range and 15 of 23 from the foul line with more turnovers (11) than assists (9) while the Bears also held a 36-31 rebounding edge.

"On a night we didn't shoot it well -- there's going to be those nights -- but to give up 78 points and to get outrebounded, those are the two things, on your home court, that are really hard to take," Altman said.

Will Richardson led Oregon with 22 points, but 20 of those came in the second half after the deficit had already ballooned. Quincy Guerrier added 15 points and De'Vion Harmon scored 11, while Jacob Young (2 points on 1-of-7 shooting) and N'Faly Dante (4 points) couldn't get anything going.

There were really two pivotal sequences in the game.

The first, obviously, was an extended one on that 24-0 Cal run. Oregon had jumped out to a 12-5 lead and looked like it was going to set the tempo for the game, but the dynamics changed suddenly and starkly as the Bears slowed it down, got hot from the field and stuck to their game plan of targeting open mid-range jumpers.

All the while Oregon just kept clanking 3s and putting together other empty possessions, missing 10 straight shots in all while going 8 minute, 38 seconds between points.

Altman also lamented how the first half ended. Young missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15.2 seconds left, allowing Shepherd to capitalize at the other end by splitting two defenders at the top of the key and throwing down a monstrous two-handed dunk just before the buzzer to make it a 38-22 Cal lead at halftime.

The game never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way, which leads to the other pivotal moment.

Richardson had just hit a 3 to draw Oregon to within 51-40 with just under 8 minutes to play, but the Ducks then left Makale Foreman all alone on the other end for a wide-open 3-pointer of his own to diffuse any momentum.

Guerrier then missed two free throws for Oregon, and Cal capitalized once more as Grant Anticevich took Guerrier off the dribble at the other end for a driving layup to make it a 56-40 game.

Oregon just never could seize any control of this one.

"Last four minutes of the first half, first four minutes of the second half we had to make a move in those two places and we didn't. Then they controlled the clock, we had to foul, they hit their free throws. So they did everything necessary to win the game and we sure didn't," Altman said. "The guys know that's a bad loss, and I don't want to take anything away from Cal saying that because they played awfully hard and awfully well and they played with tremendous energy. But that wasn't a good performance on our part."

Cal had lost 10 straight games before sweeping this road trip through Oregon State and Oregon.

Again, the loss will stick out on the Ducks' resume when the NCAA tournament selection committee makes it final decisions, but like Altman said, there is still plenty of time to add to that resume, starting Monday at home against Washington State.

"All I'm worried about is Monday night. I can't think about all that stuff. We've got one game Monday. That's all we need to worry about now. I'm not going to think in terms of looking down the road or anything else," Altman said. "We don't need to worry about anything but Monday night, and I hope our guys take that mentality because I'm not sure what we were worried about today but it wasn't California."