Oregon played an overall much cleaner game on the road Saturday in Tucson, Ariz., than it did at home a week ago against Stanford.

The Ducks took all suspense out of this one, going up 18 points in the second quarter and peaking the lead at 36 in the third quarter on the way to a comfortable 49-22 win over Arizona.

It was a thorough performance across the board as Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) outgained the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2), 580-356, again led by its dominant rushing attack (306 yards on 7.5 yards per carry), while winning the turnover battle 3-0.

Even with few specific mistakes to point out, coach Dan Lanning still had to note that the Ducks could be even better, which is of course possible as this team has seemingly continued to get better and better over the course of its five-game winning streak.

“Really proud of our team and the way they performed tonight. I've been looking for a complete game,” Lanning said. “Certainly, a lot of things we can get better at, but I think it’s always hard to go on the road and compete in this conference. ... I thought our guys came and performed a complete game. Certainly some moments, like I said, that we want back, but overall our team's getting better."

When looking at Oregon’s success this year, it's easy to count the Week 1 loss to Georgia as an outlier -- especially now. The team looked ill-prepared for the hostile environment in Atlanta, as the reigning national champions steamrolled their way to a 46-point win.

Almost nothing went well for the Ducks in that game, but if there was any kernel of positivity obscured in that deflating debut it was the area of the game that Oregon has continued to build upon as the foundation of its success since -- the offensive line.

The unit managed to allow no sacks vs. one of the best defenses in college football in that opening loss and has since asserted itself as one of the most reliable and imposing units in the country.

Oregon has allowed only 1 sack all season and is now up to 8th nationally in rushing at 241.7 yards per game, which also starts with the effort up front.

There were a few moving parts Saturday with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Marcus Harper receiving more snaps than usual, but even so, the group held strong and dominated the trenches.

“We were able to impose our will at times tonight and we were able to run the ball the way we wanted to run the ball,” Lanning said. “I thought our guys played with physicality and that's what we were looking for.”

Run the ball they did. It was expected that keeping the game on the ground was the plan, as the Wildcats already allowed 354 rushing yards to Cal two weeks earlier.

The running back committee, Bo Nix and even tight end Moliki Matavao were given the ball and ran behind the group that has become the Ducks' best offensive weapon.

Noah Whittington led the way with 92 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries, Nix kept 8 times for 70 yards and 3 more scores, Jordan James had 69 yards and a TE on 10 carries, Bucky Irving picked up 67 yards and a score on 12 carries and Matavao punched in a 3-yard TD run.

“When you can run the ball like our guys have been able to run the ball then have a passing attack that really complements that – to have the ability to run the ball at will at times and then set up with shots,” Lanning said of what has worked so well for this offense. “... I think we are creating an offense that is really hard to defend because you have so many elements and so many limbs to that system where we can be really effective."

Many limbs, one very dependable trunk.

Whether it's been the run or pass, the offensive line has made its presence known in every game this season. The thing that makes the unit even more elite is its versatility and ability to move around.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and OL coach Adrian Klemm have worked creatively to leverage the blocking abilities up front. An example of this was highlighted on Nix’s third touchdown run of the game, where center Alex Forsyth went wide to take out a defensive back for Nix’s path to the endzone.

“I think the biggest thing is we just focus on whatever’s next,” Forsyth said. “I think that's been a huge thing that's carried over from the offseason, our so-what now-what kind of mentality that coach Lanning has really preached for us. I didn’t even know we were scoring on that many possessions, it was just kind of, okay what's next?”

What's next for the Ducks is a pivotal Pac-12 showdown as No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 11 UCLA (6-0) inEugene in two weeks after both teams are on bye this week. To keep the current five-game winning streak rolling, the offensive line will have to remain the driving force of the offense.

In the meantime, Lanning will see if the Ducks can get just a little better over these next two weeks.

"I think our team is really excited to get back to work. I think they're really excited to say, OK, we go to the doctor on Monday, what can we get better at?" he said. "This week is a week for us to attack Oregon. We have all the respect in the world for the team we're about to play, but the biggest team that we can affect is us. So that's really going to be our focus this next week."