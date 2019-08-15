News More News
Oregon's road to 10+ wins: Mental strength is the final key

The 2003 Ducks made the cover of Sports Illustrated after a stunning upset of #3 Michigan, then proceeded to lose four of their next five to fall out of the Top 25.
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Past seasons have taught us that it's not enough to be rich and cool. Winning at high level takes great internal leadership.Oregon has the talent and depth to win anywhere from 8 to 12 games this s...

{{ article.author_name }}