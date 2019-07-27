Oregon's road to 10+ wins: Problem No.6
Playmakers have to emerge on defense.This could be Oregon's best defense since the 2011 Rose Bowl Champions, but to reach that standard, new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and his staff have to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news