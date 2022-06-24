Oregon safety Daymon David officially withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal

It has started to become a bit of a theme with Oregon under Dan Lanning. Players returning to the Ducks after a stint in the transfer portal has happened more than once this offseason, and the latest member of the team to take that path is safety Daymon David.

The Baltimore native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early May after having to deal with an injury throughout spring ball. He ultimately took an official visit to Florida State before deciding on a return to Oregon where he will have three more seasons of eligibility available.

Earlier in the month there had been reports of David's decision, and he made the news official on Friday by officially removing his name from the portal.

His return gives the Ducks another player with more experience in the secondary after David played in nine games and recorded three tackles during the 2021 season.

He came to Eugene as a four-star prospect and the 28th-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals.

David told Warchant that he enjoyed his time in Tallahassee where he was able to reconnect with two former Oregon players, Mycah Pittman and Trey Benson, who both left the Ducks for FSU this offseason.

While it seemed likely that David would follow both of those players to the ACC, he instead has changed course and will simply continue his career with the Ducks. The first step this offseason will be continuing to allow his shoulder injury to heal.

I’m on week 17 out of surgery, so I still have some developing to do on it,” David previously said. “But it will be ready.”

The Ducks are set to open the regular season Sept. 3 in Atlanta against Georgia.