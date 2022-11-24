Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thursday, as Dan Lanning and the Ducks go into Texas and pull in a fourth commit in the 2023 cycle.





It was a hard-earned pledge for the Ducks after Bowens, a former Texas A&M commit, re-opened his recruitment in late June.





Texas A&M quickly re-positioned as the favorite to land a re-commitment, but as time went on and the 2022 season unfolded, the Aggies started to fade and the Ducks surged.





Multiple visits to Eugene cemented Oregon as a contender, but Bowens’ most recent visit in early October helped separate the Ducks as the front runner.





Despite a rocky season in College Station, Texas A&M was close to securing his re-commitment after Bowens visited six times after his decommitment, but the Aggies will have to look elsewhere to fill remaining defensive line spots in their class.





Oregon adds its 24th commit to Dan Lanning’s first recruiting cycle in Eugeneto help boost the Ducks into the top ten of the 2023 team rankings.





At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Bowens is ranked as the No. 227 recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 40 recruit from the state of Texas.