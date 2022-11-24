Oregon secures commitment from four-star DL Johnny Bowens over Texas A&M
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thursday, as Dan Lanning and the Ducks go into Texas and pull in a fourth commit in the 2023 cycle.
It was a hard-earned pledge for the Ducks after Bowens, a former Texas A&M commit, re-opened his recruitment in late June.
Texas A&M quickly re-positioned as the favorite to land a re-commitment, but as time went on and the 2022 season unfolded, the Aggies started to fade and the Ducks surged.
Multiple visits to Eugene cemented Oregon as a contender, but Bowens’ most recent visit in early October helped separate the Ducks as the front runner.
Despite a rocky season in College Station, Texas A&M was close to securing his re-commitment after Bowens visited six times after his decommitment, but the Aggies will have to look elsewhere to fill remaining defensive line spots in their class.
Oregon adds its 24th commit to Dan Lanning’s first recruiting cycle in Eugeneto help boost the Ducks into the top ten of the 2023 team rankings.
At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Bowens is ranked as the No. 227 recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 40 recruit from the state of Texas.
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS
Bowens is a physical and versatile defensive lineman that has played everywhere up front defensively for his Judson team during his three years as a varsity starter.
His developed lower half and strong hands provide a whopping initial punch off the line.
At the next level, Bowens will most likely have some flexibility early in his career as to where exactly on the line he will play, but as he develops I expect him to get more play as an end.
Look for Bowens to contribute early as a freshman before becoming a bigger part of the rotation as a sophomore in Eugene.