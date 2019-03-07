Oregon sinks Washington State 72-61
PULLMAN, Wash. -- Defense was the key from start to finish for Oregon forcing 17 turnovers and limiting Washington State's top scorer.Paul White scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and Oregon...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news