DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon QB Tyler Shough entering transfer portal

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough announced on Friday that he would be entering the tranfer portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility. The sophomore played in 15 games as a Duck, passing for 118 completions in 182 attempts for 1703 yards including 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The pandemic shortened 2020 season was the first one as a starter for Shough who replaced four-year starter Justin Herbert. The Ducks had mixed results with Shough at the helm and in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State, Oregon largely turned to graduate transfer Anthony Brown in the second half of that game.

The Ducks will be well-stocked at the position for 2021, with Brown returning for another season along with the addition of five-star prospect Ty Thompson who will compete for immediate playing time. Redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield has been performing well in practices also.

Oregon enters the 2021 campaign looking to capitalize on three consecutive Top Ten recruiting classes under Mario Cristobal. After a disappointing 4-3 finish last season, the Duck staff hopes to parlay the immense talent on the roster into more wins and better play after regressing on both sides of the ball in 2020. They will be tested early in the season with a trip to Columbus, Ohio for a September 11th date with Ohio State.