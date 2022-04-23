Oregon Spring Game Central: Green/Yellow rosters, live in-game discussion

Oregon fans get an early look at the Dan Lanning Era today as the Ducks host their spring game in Autzen Stadium.

The game will be setup in a Green Team vs. Yellow Team format (rosters below)

Kickoff: 1:07 PM

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Format: Four 15-minute quarters with running clock except for scores, penalties, change of possession, and the last 3 minutes of each half.

HONORARY CAPTAINS (will call plays during 3rd quarter)

Green Team: LaMichael James (OC) and Arik Armstead (DC)

Yellow Team: De’Anthony Thomas (OC) and Haloti Ngata (DC)

