The Dan Lanning era at Oregon kicked off Saturday afternoon with the annual spring football game. Past Oregon greats acted as honorary coaches: LaMichael James and Arik Armstead with the Green team, and LaMichael James and Haloti Ngata with the Yellow team.

A high-powered affair, reminiscent of when the honorary coaches were active Ducks players, ensued. In the end, the Yellow team won, 31-21, behind 230 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback newcomer Bo Nix.

The transfer from Auburn captained an explosive offensive ship. His performance helped solidify his case for the starting quarterback job. Ty Thompson provided a handful of noteworthy passes and found a connection with Chase Cota. However, his stat line was marred by two interceptions that hurt his case in the battle with Nix.

Nix connected with Seven McGee on a corner post for a 70-yard catch-and-run on the first play from scrimmage. He also capped his first drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to McGee.

The following drive he led the Yellow team the length of the field again and dropped a 39-yard pass into the breadbasket for a Dont’e Thornton Jr. touchdown.