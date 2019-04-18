Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal enters his second spring game at the helm in Eugene on a high recruiting note. Last week the Ducks landed a commitment from 2021 Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne safety standout Anthony Beavers, but that is only the tip of the iceberg. In his first full season recruiting, Cristobal assembled the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation. With three commitments to their class of 2020, they are off to a solid start for the next cycle. This weekend Oregon plays in their annual spring game, a chance for fans to see for themselves the players they will be cheering for in 2019. While good weather is forecast for Saturday’s game, Duck faithful will have far more to cheer about with dozens of top recruits from across the nation in attendance.

D.J. Uiagalelei is one of four five-star prospects expected in Eugene this weekend

All the stars

The headliners for this weekend’s recruiting extravaganza are a trio of five-star prospects. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the No. 1-ranked overall prospect in the country. This trip is especially exciting because he will be accompanied by his parents and comes on the heels of a visit to Clemson, considered to be the Ducks’ biggest rival for his signature. Upland (Calif.) linebacker Justin Flowe will be in town, the No. 3 overall prospect in the country and No. 1 ranked linebacker. Calabasas (Calif.) wide receiver Johnny Wilson is the No. 3 ranked receiver in the country and No. 26 overall prospect. He should be relatively easy for fans to spot at 6-foot-5, 215-pounds.

Commits in the house

Some of the most important prospect to visit this weekend will be the players who are committed but not yet signed. And all five of them are scheduled to attend, three from the class of 2021 and two from 2022. 2020: Seth Figgins, Avantae Williams, Peter Latu 2021: Seven McGee, Anthony Beavers

Long flight awards

Of course the Ducks recruit nationally but often it takes official visits to lure the east coast players to Eugene, because then the NCAA allows Oregon to pick up the tab. When players visit this weekend it will be on their own dime. So we wanted to give a shout out to the guys who will be making the biggest time commitment to get themselves here. The grand champion would be 2020 commit Avantae Williiams with a whopping 3069.5 miles. But as a Committed Duck in Attendance honoree already, he was not eligible for this award.

Here is the Top Five prospects of the Recruit Effort Index for Spring Game weekend.



And many more