Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux drafted No. 5 overall by the NY Giants

The speculation of where Oregon star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux would go in the NFL draft, amidst buzz about whether teams were worried about his football focus, only mounted as four other defensive players came off the board with picks 1-4 Thursday night.

But Thibodeaux didn't have to wait long.

The New York Giants made Thibodeaux the No. 5 overall pick, making him the Ducks' highest draft selection since QB Marcus Mariota went No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft. He joins Dion Jordan (No. 3 overall in 2013) as the only Oregon defensive players to be taken in the top five. Overall, Thibodeaux is the seventh top-five pick in program history.

Thibodeaux gives Oregon a high first-round draft pick for the third straight year -- following QB Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall in 2020 and OT Penei Sewell No. 7 overall in 2021 -- and it makes seven first-round picks for the Ducks since the 2013 draft.

Oregon is one of three schools to have a top-10 pick in each of the last three NFL Drafts, along with Alabama and LSU.

In three seasons at Oregon, the former five-star prospect totaled 126 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 7 pass breakups. He was the fourth Duck ever to be named a unanimous all-American.

“I knew, I manifested it,” Thibodeaux said after the selection. “We had great talks. They FaceTimed me on the plane and they were excited to talk to me, and I knew it was time.

“It was just a blessing … Just to be a part of a family – an organization like this – it’s ridiculous.”