News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 08:39:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Oregon State rallies to beat No. 14 Oregon 63-53

Gary Horowitz
AP

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle knew there would be games when his team didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and would need to win with defense.That’s exactly what happened in a 63-53 victory ov...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}