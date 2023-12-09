On a day when Bo Nix will be honored as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as one of four finalists spotlighted at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City on Saturday night, Oregon has already lined up its next high-profile transfer QB.

On Saturday morning, Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel announced his plans to transfer to Oregon, as the Ducks scoop up one of the most notable players in the transfer portal, period.

The left-handed Gabriel passed for a career-best 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with 6 interceptions (plus 12 rushing touchdowns) this season for Oklahoma -- his second with the Sooners after three years at UCF. He has one year of eligibility remaining.