Oregon strikes big on the transfer QB market again, lands Dillon Gabriel
On a day when Bo Nix will be honored as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as one of four finalists spotlighted at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City on Saturday night, Oregon has already lined up its next high-profile transfer QB.
On Saturday morning, Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel announced his plans to transfer to Oregon, as the Ducks scoop up one of the most notable players in the transfer portal, period.
The left-handed Gabriel passed for a career-best 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with 6 interceptions (plus 12 rushing touchdowns) this season for Oklahoma -- his second with the Sooners after three years at UCF. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Gabriel, who was a three-star prospect out of Mililani High School in Hawaii in the same 2019 recruiting class as Nix, has passed for 14,865 career yards, 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, plus 1,060 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs and even a receiving TD.
He was one of the absolute headliners on the transfer QB market, and the Ducks struck quickly.
Nix has announced he will play one more game for Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl as the No. 8-ranked Ducks (11-2) take on No. 23 Liberty (13-0) on Jan. 1.
With Nix playing that game and Gabriel coming in to take over, it's fair to wonder what this all means for quarterback Ty Thompson, who just wrapped up his third season with the Ducks. Thompson was a five-star top-10 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.
If he looks to move elsewhere, the Ducks would be left with rising redshirt freshman Austin Novosad, incoming four-star freshman Luke Moga and walk-on Brock Thomas.