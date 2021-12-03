Oregon suffers blowout loss in Pac-12 Title Game

Oregon hoped that this Pac-12 Championship game would mimic the 2019 version - - and then Utah took the opening kickoff, returned it to the 40-yard line before a 9-play, 60-yard drive to take an early 7-0 lead. The Utes converted a fourth and short play and did everything right to open the game offensively.

A tragic comedy. Really there was no better description of this Pac-12 Championship Game. After losing 38-7 two weeks ago, Oregon would not fare much better Friday night in Las Vegas.

Self-inflicted wounds and struggles on second down plagued Oregon in their November 20 matchup with Utah and the start of the game was eerily reminiscent of the blowout in Salt Lake. The Ducks snapped the ball short on a first down, gave Utah 15 free yards with a facemask penalty, and put the defense in a tough spot early.

Unlike two weeks ago, the Oregon offense did not move the ball well early – even reversed plays on review seemed to work against the Ducks early. When Anthony Brown threw a six-pick across the middle with 5:32 left in the first quarter, a team with considerably less talent proved that discipline and coaching matter more than star rankings.

On paper, Oregon has more talent at every position than Utah – and the Ducks got dominated early. The inability to develop a quarterback, instead relying on a journeyman transfer from Boston College, created an Oregon offense unable to establish any continuity in the passing game or rushing game early. Super-senior Anthony Brown injured his ankle early in the game, but the Ducks had no option behind him, and Brown struggled along with most of the offense Friday night. Two weeks ago, the Ducks opened sluggishly; Friday was worse. The Ducks had no answers on either side of the ball. Utah looked more talented, better coached, and hungrier. It was as if the rumored departures of Joe Moorhead and Mario Cristobal had completely sapped the life of the Oregon football program.

Looking through the stadium, even the crowd seemed to be overwhelmed as a sea of Utah red swarmed the stands. The 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter seemed more significant than merely two touchdowns; it seemed like the Grand Canyon with Oregon a lonely mule hoping to make the trek across the divide.

There was a brief respite of hope when Noah Sewell intercepted Cam Rising in the first quarter, but offensive ineptitude and a missed field goal seemed to dash any hopes Oregon fans had for a reversal of fortunes on this night. With a Rose Bowl on the line, Utah dominated the Ducks in every phase of the game. The Ducks had prided themselves on being dominant in the trenches, but Utah proved this season that Oregon is far from that ideal; the Utes dominated the trenches manhandling the Ducks on both sides of the ball.

This was a lesson in physical football which Oregon failed.

Somehow, after their worst performance of the season two weeks ago, the Oregon football team played even worse. The offense was inept in every sense with 28 rushing yards and just 65 total yards in the first half. For the sake of reference, Stony Brook gained 191 yards of total offense against Oregon in the first half earlier this season.

Brown, who came into the game completing over 64-percent of his passes threw two interceptions in the first half, including the pick-six while completing just 5 of 12 passes for 37 yards. Oregon had hoped to establish a rushing attack early in the game, but the cascading issues on offense destroyed that hope as Travis Dye gained just 17 yards as the Oregon offense struggled with continuity.

The Ducks had hoped to establish something offensively to start the second half, but after a 9—ply, 51-yard drive led to a field goal, the Ducks next possession went backwards. With 6:59 left in the third quarter, Oregon had just 93 yards of total offense. Whatever was wrong two weeks ago did not get fixed with the win over Oregon State, better field conditions, or film study. Simply put, Morgan Scalley outcoached Joe Moorhead on both occasions.

Nothing went right for the Ducks in the desert. This was reminiscent of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2006 – which led to a major shift in direction. The Ducks will head to a bowl game with a 10-3 record, but the end of a season that began with such promise will leave far more questions than answers. Will Miami be able to lure Mario Cristobal back home? If not, who will be the offensive coordinator next season? If the Hurricanes do steal Cristobal, where does Oregon turn?

Making matters worse for Oregon, there is little reason to believe that the quarterback position will be in better shape next season. Ty Thompson, generally considered the best quarterback recruit Oregon has signed in the Rivals era, sat and watched this season as Brown struggled with consistency. Cristobal frequently commented the Brown gave Oregon its best chance to win each game, but what does that say about Thompson? If he is not the future, where does Oregon turn?

The performance would mar what is likely to be the last game in an Oregon uniform for Kayvon Thibodeaux. One of the most talented defensive players in Oregon history, Thibodeaux is a likely top-ten NFL pick next spring. His departure is likely to cause some growing pains for an Oregon defense still loaded with elite talent.

Oregon lacks offensive identity and the questions surrounding the QB position will echo loudly in an offseason which will feel long and cold. Whoever is running the offense next season will have to instill both creativity and excitement to an offense that has bordered on bland for four seasons. The Ducks rode the win over Ohio State as far as they could in a season which was far more lackluster than its 10-3 record would suggest.

A winter of discontent lay ahead for Oregon football fans.