Oregon Surges Late to Defeat Texas A&M 80-70, Stays Undefeated

The Aggies (4-2) built a 58-48 lead midway through the second half behind the hot hand of Zhuric Phelps, who finished with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. However, Oregon flipped the script with relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense, holding Texas A&M to 32% shooting for the game, including 27% in the second half.

LAS VEGAS — Oregon unleashed a dominant second-half performance to secure an 80-70 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, overcoming a 10-point deficit with a stunning 32-12 run in the final 9:35. The Ducks improved to 6-0 on the season and will face San Diego State on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Second-Half Turnaround

The Ducks, who trailed 32-29 at halftime, shot 61.5% from the field after intermission, a stark improvement from their 29% first-half mark. Forward Brandon Angel (16 points) hit a crucial 3-pointer to give Oregon a 60-58 lead with 7:24 left, their first since the opening minutes. TJ Bamba sealed the victory at the free-throw line, going 10-for-12.

“Our energy in the second half was night and day,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “Once we controlled the boards and limited turnovers, we got the momentum we needed.”

Key Stats

Oregon outscored Texas A&M 51-38 in the second half, leveraging a 20-8 advantage in points off turnovers. The Ducks’ bench also contributed crucial minutes, with Keeshawn Barthelemy and Kwame Evans Jr. combining for key defensive stops during the run.

The Aggies, who led for 28 minutes, struggled in the closing stretch, going 0-for-11 from the field over the final four minutes. Phelps and Wade Taylor IV (15 points) accounted for much of Texas A&M’s scoring but received little support from the rest of the roster.

Looking Ahead

Oregon now shifts its focus to San Diego State, a matchup that could test the Ducks’ resilience after back-to-back intense games in Las Vegas.



The Ducks remain undefeated and increasingly look like a team capable of making noise in March.







