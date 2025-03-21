Oregon survives late collapse, edges Vanderbilt in OT in NCAA First Round

The Ducks (20-11) led 60-45 with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation before the Lady Commodores mounted a furious rally, outscoring Oregon 22-7 to force overtime on Leilani Kapinus’ layup with four seconds left in the fourth. But Oregon responded in the extra period, getting clutch buckets from Nani Falatea and Peyton Scott while making just enough free throws to seal the win.

Deja Kelly scored 20 points and Oregon overcame a dramatic Vanderbilt comeback, surviving a 15-point fourth-quarter collapse to escape with a 77-73 overtime win Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.





Falatea finished with 17 points, including a momentum-shifting 3-pointer with 3:10 left in OT to reclaim the lead at 71-70 after Vanderbilt’s Justine Pissott had put the Commodores up with a triple of her own. Scott added 13 points and seven rebounds, hitting two free throws with seven seconds left to stretch the lead to four.

Vanderbilt (22-10), led by a sensational effort from Mikayla Blakes, nearly pulled off the comeback of the tournament’s opening day. Blakes poured in 26 points, going 11-of-13 from the free throw line, and dished out three assists. Jordyn Oliver scored 10 points, while Khamil Pierre added 17 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the final minute of regulation.

Kelly was steady for the Ducks, attacking the rim and controlling the tempo in crunch time. She went 7-for-9 from the line and added three assists and three steals, including a crucial takeaway with 34 seconds left in the fourth to momentarily preserve a 67-65 lead.

Still, Oregon's inability to close in regulation nearly cost them. The Ducks turned the ball over 19 times and missed 12 free throws (15-of-27), allowing Vanderbilt multiple chances to claw back late.

Oregon dominated early behind sharp shooting, taking a 55-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Kelly opened the final frame with a corner 3 to stretch the margin to 15, but that was when the wheels nearly came off. The Commodores forced multiple turnovers and attacked the offensive glass, turning second-chance points into momentum.

Pierre’s three-point play with 1:27 left in regulation capped a 20-5 run that brought Vanderbilt within 66-65. After Kelly split a pair at the line, Kapinus tied the game, and Oregon missed two shots at the buzzer.

In overtime, Oregon regrouped. Phillipina Kyei’s free throw gave the Ducks the lead back, and after Pissott’s 3, Oregon held Vanderbilt to one field goal the rest of the way. Amina Muhammad hit a key free throw and grabbed a crucial offensive rebound with 13 seconds left. Scott’s free throws iced it.

Kyei finished with 7 points and 9 rebounds. Falatea hit four 3-pointers, while Muhammad added grit off the bench with a team-high four offensive rebounds.

Oregon shot 46.6% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, while Vanderbilt struggled from deep, hitting just 2-of-14.

The Ducks advance to face the winner of tonight’s Duke-Lehigh game on Sunday.