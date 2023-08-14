Oregon will pick up where it left off after the 2022 season. The Ducks have again been picked inside the top 15 to open a season under Dan Lanning after the Monday release of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Lanning's team checks in at No. 15 on the list and is one of five Pac-12 schools to make the list, which is second only to the SEC and tied with the Big Ten for most in the country.

Oregon was picked 11th ahead of last season before finishing the year ranked 15th after finishing with a 10-3 record. Lanning had the Ducks as high as sixth in the AP Top 25 last season.

There are several returning players for Oregon this year at key positions highlighted by quarterback Bo Nix, who was fourth in the Pac-12 with 3,593 yards passing last season to go along with 29 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores.

The Ducks have once again added an influx of transfers this offseason including highly-sought offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island) and edge rusher Jordan Burch (South Carolina) among others.

Oregon received a first-place vote as was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12, which is in the final year of its current 12-team iteration. All five of the top teams were also selected in the same order by AP voters for Monday's list.

USC (No.6), Washington (No. 10), Utah (No. 14) and Oregon State (No. 18) are the other programs from Oregon's league to make the top 25. UCLA, which is set to rejoin the Ducks in the Big Ten beginning in 2024, is one of the top vote-getters currently sitting outside the top 25.

Overall, three of the Pac-12's ranked schools will be headed to the Big Ten next season.

This year, the Ducks will face four teams ranked inside the preseason top 25 with Washington (Oct. 14), Utah (Oct. 28), USC (Nov. 11) and Oregon State (Nov. 24) all on the schedule this year. Texas Tech, which received the most votes of any team outside the top 25, will be Oregon's first road opponent this season when the two teams meet in Lubbock on Sept. 9.